Brokerages Set Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.29. 756,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,881. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

