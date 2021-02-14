$7.24 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post $7.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.28 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $10.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $29.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $29.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.49 million, with estimates ranging from $31.18 million to $31.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

FCRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.91. 43,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.68. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

