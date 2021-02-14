BQT (BQTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $793,581.88

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, BQT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One BQT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BQT has a total market cap of $793,581.88 and approximately $1,481.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BQT Profile

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

