Stably USD (USDS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,070.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Stably USD has a market cap of $706,406.97 and approximately $9,070.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

