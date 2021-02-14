AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

AER traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 547,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

