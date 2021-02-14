Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $527.47.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.83. 1,762,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $192,228,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

