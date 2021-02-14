Aion Reaches Market Cap of $62.94 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $62.94 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.53 or 0.99774713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039567 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00469376 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00955911 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.59 or 0.00231020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00097110 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

