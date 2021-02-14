Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 106,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

