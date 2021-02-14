Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce sales of $816.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $884.60 million and the lowest is $770.30 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 193,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $45.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.