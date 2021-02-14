Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $$75.00 during trading hours on Friday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.19. Genus has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $75.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Investec raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

