Short Interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Declines By 50.5%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 14th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 76,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,752. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

