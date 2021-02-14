ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0059 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 107.3% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $170.83 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,304.04 or 0.99914342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00472743 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.55 or 0.00965035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00231828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00098346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.