AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 190,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

