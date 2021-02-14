Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.15.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,129. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.