Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 410,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HENKY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

