FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.62. 1,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

