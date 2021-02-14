Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 109,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,988. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 42,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $886,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

