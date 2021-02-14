PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Cap of $52.13 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $52.13 million and $1.73 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

