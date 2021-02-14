$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.46.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.89. 170,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,246. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

