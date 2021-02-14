Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Decreases By 45.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 14th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BOE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,244. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

