Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of SMLP stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $20.29. 73,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,187. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

