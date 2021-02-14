Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

SRL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.22. 12,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,719. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

