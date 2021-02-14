GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 111.1% in January

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 25,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

