Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,373. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

