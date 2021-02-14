Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFBC. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. 63,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

