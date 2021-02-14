$4.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post $4.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $7.54 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.77 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,913. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $488.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

