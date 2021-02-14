Ark Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $103.31 million and approximately $36.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,353,532 coins and its circulating supply is 127,232,635 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

