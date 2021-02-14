Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 886.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Nexans alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $$80.40 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. Nexans has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.