Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Expands By 100.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
KUKAY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
