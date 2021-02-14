Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rises By 100.0%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONRY traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $62.65. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. Moncler has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

