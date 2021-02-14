Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GVDBF shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th.

GVDBF remained flat at $$3,914.75 during trading on Friday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,066.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,149.51.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

