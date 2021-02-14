$516.37 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce $516.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $538.60 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $485.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after acquiring an additional 797,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,476,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,111,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

