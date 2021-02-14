Cube (AUTO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Cube has a market cap of $3.62 million and $649.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cube has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.02 or 0.00965467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.40 or 0.05175065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

