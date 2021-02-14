Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $15,575.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fountain has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.02 or 0.00965467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.40 or 0.05175065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

