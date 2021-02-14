Augur (REP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $196.29 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $35.09 or 0.00072068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $385.94 million and approximately $196.29 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 66.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.02 or 0.00965467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.40 or 0.05175065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

