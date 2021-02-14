CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 105.9% in January

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the January 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $100,427.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,213.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 290,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

