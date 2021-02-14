frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $58.16. 523,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in frontdoor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,124,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in frontdoor by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 536,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in frontdoor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 595,598 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

