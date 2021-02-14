Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $12.13

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 1,654,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

