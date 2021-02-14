Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

