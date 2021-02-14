Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Feb 14th, 2021


Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

