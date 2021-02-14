Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $20,107.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

