SF Capital Hits 1-Day Volume of $248.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $71,611.17 and $248.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00281542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00092071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00098353 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059657 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185290 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

SF Capital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

