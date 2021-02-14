Genesis Vision Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,181.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00009837 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $21.22 million and $67,181.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 59.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.