AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 209,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,121. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

