Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 539,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,669. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $249.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

