Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after acquiring an additional 358,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 9,175,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

