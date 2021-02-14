Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,994. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

