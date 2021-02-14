ZIMBOCASH Hits One Day Volume of $20,354.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $20,354.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00280772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00097675 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185306 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

