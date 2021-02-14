Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Drops By 55.1%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 329.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 9,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,979. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

