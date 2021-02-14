BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,410,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 14th total of 43,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,784 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BB. Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. 18,222,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,782,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

