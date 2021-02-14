Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Short Interest Update

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MXRSF remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Coin Hodl has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.38.

About Coin Hodl

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

